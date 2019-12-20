Argos shoppers are being warned of a new text message scam that sees fraudsters attempt to steal their personal details.

The fake message invites to claim a prize they have supposedly won from Argos, with recipients asked to click on a bogus link to receive it.

Argos is warning shoppers about a fake text scam that steals your personal details

Fake messages

Customers have reported received a text message from Argos which falsely informs them they have won a £500 Christmas gift.

The message includes a date stating how long the gift will be valid and invites the recipient to follow a link to claim their reward. The link, according to customers on Twitter, directs to a web page that is laid out like the official Argos website.

On this page, customers are then asked to enter their personal details, including their name, age and credit card information.

The full message reads, “Congratulations, you’ve won the £500 Christmas gift from Argos. Don’t miss out! Your gift is valid until Sun 22th December 2019.”

At the end of the message is a hyperlink which directs to a fake web page.

Warning to customers

Customers who received the message took to Twitter to express their concern to Argos and warn others to be wary.

Twitter users wrote, “Dear Argos. I just got this random text, I’m guessing this is a scam? I am not going to open the link.”

“Please be aware that there is a convincing looking scam using your brand. Even has a legit certificate.”

While the scam looks convincing, there are tell-tale grammatical errors that can help identify it as a fake message.

In this case, the date is labelled incorrectly as the “22th” rather than the “22nd”, and the message reads “the £500 gift” instead of “a £500 gift”.

How to report the scam

The link has since been taken down, but Argos has advised customers to contact them if they receive a suspicious message.

Customers can call 03456 400 700 to report a scam message, or email the retailer at scams@argos.co.uk

If you did follow the bogus link, you should contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud.

A spokesperson for Argos told The Sun, “Customers should always be mindful of phishing scams.

“These messages are not from Argos and we are advising customers to delete them.”