Armed police and police dogs responded to the scene following reports made shortly after 3pm on Saturday, July 22.

The police helicopter was also deployed in the area.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to an address on Bevin Close, Outwood, Wakefield, shortly after 3pm on Saturday following reports of threats being made with a weapon.

Police have arrested a man following reports of him with a weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An extensive search of the nearby area was conducted and a male was arrested on Leeds Road in connection with the incident a short time later.