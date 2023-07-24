News you can trust since 1852
Armed police arrest man in Outwood following reports of threats made by a weapon

Police were called to an address on Bevin Close, Outwood, over the weekend following reports of threats being made with a weapon.
By Kara McKune
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read

Armed police and police dogs responded to the scene following reports made shortly after 3pm on Saturday, July 22.

The police helicopter was also deployed in the area.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to an address on Bevin Close, Outwood, Wakefield, shortly after 3pm on Saturday following reports of threats being made with a weapon.

Police have arrested a man following reports of him with a weapon.Police have arrested a man following reports of him with a weapon.
"An extensive search of the nearby area was conducted and a male was arrested on Leeds Road in connection with the incident a short time later.

"The male has been bailed pending further enquiries.”