Armed robbers threatened staff at Wakefield pub restaurant

Masked raiders carrying hammers and a crowbar robbed a pub restaurant in Wakefield at the weekend.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the robbery at Toby Carvery on Wakefield's Calder Island Way.

The incident took place at around 9pm on Sunday when two masked men in dark clothing entered the premises armed with hammers and a crowbar.

They threatened staff and then made off with a quantity of cash, fleeing the scene in a silver Volkswagen Passat.

One male member of staff received a minor injury during the incident.

Detective Inspector Phil Davis of Wakefield District CID, said: “This was clearly a frightening incident for staff and customers and we are investigating what took place.

!We would like to speak with anyone who saw the robbery or who saw the suspects fleeing the scene in a silver VW Passat.

“I would also be interested in speaking with anyone who saw the Passat arrive at the scene just prior to the robbery or who saw the suspect car on Denby Dale Road just after the incident.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190603988.,

“Information can also be given in confidence to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”