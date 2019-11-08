Arrest after car driven wrong way down street before being 'abandoned' at Newmillerdam

A man was arrested for drink-driving after a car was driven the wrong way down a one-way street.

A Wakefield Council report described how three males were seen "staggering towards" a parked vehicle on CCTV, before getting into it.

The car was then followed by police down the motorway, but did not stop for officers and was eventually left at Newmillerdam, at which point the occupants fled.

However, a suspect was later traced by police and detained.

The council said the incident took place on September 7.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, portfolio holder for communities, included the incident in her report to full council, which meets next week.

She said: "Three males were seen staggering towards a parked car in Wakefield and then driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

"The vehicle and its registration were passed to the police and the car was followed on camera as it left town.

"The car failed to stop for police on the motorway and was abandoned in Newmillerdam.

"The driver was later found and arrested for drink driving."

Local Democracy Reporting Service