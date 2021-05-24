Arrest after man is killed in country lane crash

Officers were called at 5.53pm yesterday, Sunday, May, to reports of the crash on Common Lane at Walton.

The white Volkswagen Golf had left the road and ended up on its roof.

Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

The road remains closed at this time but is expected to be reopened this afternoon.