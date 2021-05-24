Arrest after man is killed in country lane crash
A man has been arrested for causing death by dangerous driving following in a crash on a country lane at the weekend.
Officers were called at 5.53pm yesterday, Sunday, May, to reports of the crash on Common Lane at Walton.
The white Volkswagen Golf had left the road and ended up on its roof.
Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.
The road remains closed at this time but is expected to be reopened this afternoon.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact police via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us. Anyone making contact is asked to quote log 1349 of 23/05.