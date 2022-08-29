Arrested man kept razor blades in his mouth, Leeds Crown Court told

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Anthony Carter, who has a long list of offences involving knives and offensive weapons, was handed a 16-month jail term after the judge said his mental health issues were “not an excuse”.

The 22-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court, via a video link from HMP Leeds, where it was heard that he called police on June 16 to say he was on the Bullring in Wakefield and was harming himself with knives.

Officers attended and found he had superficial cuts to his arms, and had a 2” blade in his sleeve, another in his boxer shorts along with small disposable razor in the lining.

The Bullring in Wakefield

Then on August 5, prosecutor Rhianydd Clement said Carter rang the police to say he was on St John’s Square in Wakefield and was harming himself again.

After being arrested it was found he had the blades in his mouth and was given six hours to remove them, but refused, so could not give a formal interview.

The court was told he has 19 convictions overall, with 23 recorded offences against his name involving blades and weapons.

He admitted three new charges of possessing blades in public, and was on a community order at the time.

Mitigating, Christopher Morton said that Carter is currently in “approved premises” at Ashdene on Wakefield’s Peterson Road, which is is for men with complex needs.

He said that Carter is worried about this accommodation having been held on remand since he failed to turn up for a previous court appearance.

He said that he has an emotionally-unstable personality disorder.

Judge Ray Singh told Carter: "Nineteen times you have troubled the courts, the majority of which are because of a blade or an offensive weapon.

“Doctors say you have major mental health disorders, but while I accept you have a number of personal difficulties, they can’t excuse your behaviour on each and every occasion.