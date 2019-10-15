Arrests made after two teenagers stabbed in Castleford attack

Two teenagers were taken to hospital after a stabbing in Castleford.

Police were called to Cutsyke Avenue, Castleford at about 5.56pm on Monday, October 14, to reports that two men had received stab wounds following an affray incident which had taken place between a group of youths.

The two victims, both aged 16, were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Following police enquiries, two 16 year old males were arrested nearby on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Both remain in custody for questioning today and police would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the incident.

Anyone who can assist the enquiry is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk/101Livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.