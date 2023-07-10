Assault outside Fox 'n' Grapes pub in Wakefield leaves man seriously injured
Detectives in Wakefield are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted outside a pub.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST
Police were called at 9.23pm on Saturday, July 8, to a report that a man had been knocked unconscious outside the Fox 'n' Grapes on Stanley Road.
The 44-year-old victim remains in hospital with significant injuries.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.
Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has information about those involved is asked to contact Wakefield District CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230380525.