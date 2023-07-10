News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Assault outside Fox 'n' Grapes pub in Wakefield leaves man seriously injured

Detectives in Wakefield are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted outside a pub.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST

Police were called at 9.23pm on Saturday, July 8, to a report that a man had been knocked unconscious outside the Fox 'n' Grapes on Stanley Road.

The 44-year-old victim remains in hospital with significant injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Police were called to Stanley Road on Saturday evening.Police were called to Stanley Road on Saturday evening.
Police were called to Stanley Road on Saturday evening.
Most Popular

Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has information about those involved is asked to contact Wakefield District CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230380525.