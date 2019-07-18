Assaults, drink driving and and criminal damage...the latest reports from the courts

Latest results from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Kimberley Partridge, 31, of Hall Park Court, Kippax, admitted using threatening and abusive words or behaviour to another female. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £105 in costs.

Daniel Martin Smith, 30, of Butterfield Way, Wakefield, admitted having 83 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £373 and told to pay £122 in costs.

Steven Paul Lynch, 40, of North Avenue, Castleford, admitted three counts of beaching a restraining order and assaulting the female. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £200 costs.

Robert James Arstall, 31, of Swale Drive, Castleford, admitted criminal damage and was given a community order, given a three-year restraining order and made to pay £1,250 in compensation.

Thomas Brian Sherlock, 21, of Chapel Garth, Ackworth, admitted breaching a restraining order and was fined £100 and made to pay £115 in costs.

Laurentu Antohi, 25, St Catherine Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female by beating. He was given a community order with 100 hours unpaid work, a two-year restraining order, told to pay £100 compensation and £170 in costs.

Craig Benjamin White, 36, of Derwent Drive, Castleford, admitted stealing razors worth £52 and gin worth £38 from Morrisons in Knottingley. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and made to pay £105.

Stuart O’Leary, 42, of Lawrence Avenue, Pontefract, admitted criminal damage to a car, using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour and failing to surrender to custody.

He was handed a community order with electronic tagging curfew, told to pay £100 compensation and also £170 costs.

Mohammed Irfan Nasir, 22, of Harewood Road, Eastmoor in Wakefield, admitted stealing headsets worth £50 and game controllers worth £59 from Game in Wakefield, and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £110 in compensation and£115 in costs.

Lukasz Mateusz Trzesala, 26, Dudfleet Lane, Horbury, admitted assaulting a female by beating. He was fined £300, made to pay £100 compensation and £115 in costs.

Andrew Dean, 37, of Charlestown, Ackworth, admitted having 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £1,113 and told to pay £196 in costs.

Neil Parkinson, 28, of Borrowdale Road, Wakefield, admitted having 88 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while in charge of a vehicle. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £153 and made to pay £115 in costs.