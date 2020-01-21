Attempted break-in causes hundreds of pounds of damage at Pontefract shop

A Pontefract shop has been left with hundreds of pounds worth of damage after being targeted by vandals.

It is thought that the attack on Vaparama incorporating The CBD Zone, which sells vape and CBD products, was an attempted burglary.

The incident, which happened between Saturday evening and Monday morning, left heavy damage to the store's front window.

Paul Batley, who runs the store on Market Place, said: "Not much more the police can do but trawl through 36 hours of CCTV on the Market Place from when we closed on Saturday to opening Monday morning.

“I need to give them a window of 30 minutes when it could have happened for them to pinpoint and look.

“They didn't succeed, but I now have a bill for £400 to replace the toughened glass.”

If you have any information on when the incident happened, please contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 using crime reference number 13200034189.

Also in the news: Thieves steal scooters from Pontefract mobility shop just weeks after opening