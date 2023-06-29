Audi driver flees scene of South Kirkby crash that seriously injured a woman

The incident happened at 10.53am when a a black Audi RS3 car failed to stop for police in Common Road, and collided with a Vauxhall Corsa almost immediately afterwards at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate.

A male fled the Audi.

The driver of the Corsa suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The crash happened at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230358691.