Badger attacked by dog and SHOT in the head in Wakefield

Police are appealing for information after a badger was found injured in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called yesterday (Sunday) after the badger was found by volunteers from the Wakefield Badger Group.

It had been reported the previous day to the Badger Trust.

It had been shot in the head and had bite marks on its legs.

The exact location of where it was found isn't being revealed to protect badger setts in the immediate area.

Wildlife Crime Officer Shaun Taylor said: "Sadly badgers are the most offended against animal in West Yorkshire.

"It is only with the publics help that we reduce these crimes.

"I would appeal for anyone with information about this crime to get in touch through the 101 number quoting 13190370464 or email the team at ld.wildlifeandruralcrimeteam@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk"