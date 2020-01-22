Bank account accessed by thieves after post boxes stolen in Castleford

Wakefield Police are warning owners of external or free standing post boxes to be on their guard after two were stolen in Castleford.

Two reports were made involving external post boxes - one of which was stolen and the other removed from the wall and emptied.

Both crimes took place in Castleford.

Fraudulent transactions have then taken place from the victim's bank account.

Police are urging people to be aware of the thefts and empty them as soon as possible to minimise loss and fraud.

They said: "If you are purchasing an external mailbox/free standing post box, please bear in mind the following:

"They are TS009 certified, reinforced steel body, anti-fishing device, a locking mechanism and high security cylinder."

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to call police via 101.