Banned city centre woman jailed for stealing trainers

A woman who is banned from Wakefield city centre has been jailed after she was caught stealing footwear from a Trinity Walk business.

Amy Bedford initially denied stealing the three pairs of Nike trainers worth £150 from shoe retailer, Deichmann, but changed her plea to guilty once she was brought before magistrates.

The 28-year-old was already subject to a criminal behaviour order (CBO) in which she is prohibited from entering the city centre for two years.

She was given four weeks' jail.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for environment and communities, said: “We want residents to enjoy visiting our towns and city centre and we want businesses to feel as though Wakefield is a place they can flourish, that’s why we issue criminal behaviour orders to people who threaten this.

“The courts have shown they take breaches of these orders very seriously and by jailing Amy Bedford for breaching her order, this sends out a very strong message to others that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”