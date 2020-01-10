'Basil Fawlty' moment lands petulant driver in trouble with the law

Police says a young motorist suffered a 'Basil Fawlty' tantrum after his car broken down in Overton.

Off-road motorbike officers said they found the abandoned Peugeot who then compared the driver to the Fawlty Towers character by ripping off his own number plates and emptying the contents of the vehicle everywhere.

They were referring to the classic BBC comedy moment in which John Cleese, who played the short-fused hotelier, attacks his own vehicle with a branch after it breaks down.

Taking to Facebook, the police said: "Not surprisingly we traced the young owner. Grow up and take some responsibility for your vehicle, otherwise it will cost you."

If he hadn't mentioned the war, he may have got away with it...