A custom pink vending machine, which had been installed at the city centre shopping mall as part of a promotion by the firm, was attacked earlier this month

The Insta-famous fake eyelash and lip gloss dispensing vending machine has been touring cities in England, with stints in Bradford, Manchester, Essex, and had been at Trinity Walk for just under two weeks before it was targeted on October 6.

Security cameras on the vending machine show youths breaking the glass of the machine and stealing products before running away.

The Meggi Lashes vending machine was vandalised during a promotional stint in Wakefield this month but it hasn't deterred the owner from returning to Trinity Walk.

But it hasn’t deterred the business from selling in Wakefield and Meggi Lashes will be making a return to Trinity Walk this weekend after being inundated with support following the incident.

Meggi Morgan, founder and CEO of Meggi Lashes, said: “The damage to the vending machine was quite bad but it has already been fixed. It happened in broad daylight but security staff were quick on it.

"When something bad happens, my team just cracks on and fixes the issue. The vending machine was vandalised on Thursday but it was fixed and in Bolton by Monday evening.”

The brand has over 20 permanent eyelash vending machines across the UK and one mobile vending machine that the business takes on tour.

The security cameras on the vending machine captured images of culprits taking false eyelashes, says the firm.

Meggi added: “We will be holding a pop up van at Trinity Walk on Saturday because of the support that we’ve had. The kids who attacked the van are such a small minority and the community of Wakefield have been amazing.

"We’ve had so many people messaging us to apologise on behalf of the city. We can’t wait to meet all the lovely people who have offered their support.”

Meggi Lashes was created in 2020 by Meggi who was looking for a pair of good quality affordable false eyelashes whilst living in Spain.

She started the business with a small £300 investment and it quickly became a hit and they now sell thousands of pairs of fake eyelashes, mascara and lipgloss products every month.

The van will be parked near JD Sports in Trinity Walk on Saturday October 15 between 11am and 4pm.