Fraudsters are sending text messages to people’s mobile phones claiming they're eligible for money towards rising electric bill costs.

The con encourages people to register for an energy bill support scheme.

The messages then ask you to send your card details to verify your identification when in fact, scammers are attempting to stealing the information.

Some of these texts also include a link that take you to a fake government website.

Angela Bennett, who lives in Wakefield, received the text and highlighted her concerns about it on social media order to prevent others falling victim.

“I decided to share it because of how convincing it was and looked. The link takes you to what looked like the real Gov.uk website. I just wanted to make sure that people knew about it because someone vulnerable could easily be taken in by it.”

Amid, the rising cost of living more people are relying on provided support and are in need of extra help and scammers are aware of this.

The scam is encouraging vulnerable people to register their card details in order to recieve money towards the rising cost of living.

Current advice from Gov.uk has stated that there is no need to apply any discount and that any provided support will come off bills automatically.

In response to reports about the scam, West Yorkshire Trading Standards said: “Please be aware of seemingly official looking websites, purporting to be gov.uk. ALWAYS check the URL bar and ensure the website address is secure & genuine.

“Please speak with any vulnerable people you have contact with, who may be easily misled to pursue any scam text messages and links they may receive.”

A spokesperson from The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, which is the government regulator for the electricity and gas markets in Great Britain, added: “Protecting consumers is our top priority and it is alarming that vulnerable customers are being preyed upon in this way when people are already struggling so much.