Binman attacked love rival in jealous rage and broke his jaw, Leeds Crown Court told

Kieran Stephen Walpole from Rothwell was told that his ex girlfriend had gone back to her house with a friend and two males following a night out, and went there to confront them.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Carmel Pearson said that the victim had been on a night out with a friend in Pontefract on July 8 last year when they got talking to the two females.

At some point, a photo was taken of him with the ex, and sent to Walpole by one of his friends.

Walpole appeared at Leeds Crown Court.

When the group went to the woman’s home in Ackworth, 25-year-old Walpole appeared in the house and attacked the man.

The victim could not recall the incident but remembered falling to the floor and his jaw left broken in two places.

The females would not provide statements to the police about exactly how the man was attacked.

However, it was noted that Walpole was acting aggressive at the time and trying to get at the victim.

The victim, who was later able to identify Walpole from Facebook, did not require surgery but had to endure a liquid diet for the weeks that followed.

An impact statement said the man was left nervous by the attack, and it had affected his role as a prison officer.

Walpole, of Hopefield Green, Rothwell, was initially charged with GBH with intent, which was later downgraded to GBH without intent, which he admitted.

It was accepted by the Crown that Walpole had pushed the man.

He has previous convictions including drink driving and criminal damage.

Mitigating, Andrew Semple said: “All of his offending is related to this lady.

"Thankfully he has drawn a line under that. The relationship is completely over.”

He said that Walpole worked hard as a refuse collector, had ambitions of becoming an engineer and played rugby to a “relatively high level”.

Judge Neil Clark handed him an 18-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, 25 rehabilitation days and a two-month overnight curfew.