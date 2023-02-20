A Land Rover Discovery and Mini Cooper were stolen from Notton in the early hours of Tuesday, February 14.

The suspects gained entry to the property via the side door by using a blow torch to melt the door around the lock and once inside the property stole the car keys from the kitchen.

Following the thefts, officers have issued a reminder to people in a bid to keep their property safe.

Wakefield Police are urging people to keep house and car keys safe and away from view after two cars were stolen in Notton.

*Don’t forget to keep your house and car keys safe and away from view.

*You can protect your home and vehicle by checking the standard of lock within your door. Look for snap safe/anti snap locks. Further information here.

*Think about installing an immobiliser where a unique PIN or code sequence is inputted before the car will start. Consider a visible deterrent such as a steering wheel lock to keep your vehicles safe and secure.

There’s more advice here.