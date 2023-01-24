Body found in Wakefield
An investigation has begun after a body was found in Wakefield.
By James Carney
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 5:34pm
Enquiries are ongoing after the body was recovered from the water at Stanley Ferry this afternoon (Tuesday, January 24).
The body is yet to be indentified and inquires are ongoing.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police have recovered a body from the water at Stanley Ferry.
“The body was found at around 12.40pm today (Tuesday, January 24).
"The body has yet to be formally identified. Enquiries are ongoing.”