Body found next to a shop in Eastmoor, Wakefield
An investigation has been launched by West Yorkshire Police following the discovery of a man’s body next to a shop in Eastmoor, Wakefield.
Crime scene investigators, police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were seen attending the incident yesterday afternoon and evening following the discovery of a male body shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, November 22.
The body was found in a street outside Eastmoor Off Licence and General Store off Eastmoor Road, near Pinderfields Hospital.
The body is being treated as unexplained at this time, pending a post-mortem examination.
In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were made aware at 3.14pm yesterday by Yorkshire Ambulance Service that the body of a man had been found in a car park off Eastmoor Road, Wakefield.
"Enquiries are in their early stages. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, pending a post-mortem examination.”
Enquiries are ongoing.