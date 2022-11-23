Crime scene investigators, police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were seen attending the incident yesterday afternoon and evening following the discovery of a male body shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, November 22.

The body was found in a street outside Eastmoor Off Licence and General Store off Eastmoor Road, near Pinderfields Hospital.

The body is being treated as unexplained at this time, pending a post-mortem examination.

Police were made aware that a body was found in a car park off Eastmoor Road yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, November 22).

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were made aware at 3.14pm yesterday by Yorkshire Ambulance Service that the body of a man had been found in a car park off Eastmoor Road, Wakefield.

"Enquiries are in their early stages. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, pending a post-mortem examination.”

