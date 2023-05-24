The incident is ongoing.

Specialist water rescue firefighters were amongst police and emergency services who rushed to Methley Bridge in Castleford, which crosses the River Calder, yesterday (Wednesday, May 24) at 6:58pm.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to the River Calder off Leeds Road, Castleford, at 6.58pm this evening (Wednesday, 24 May) to a report of a concern for safety for a male in the water.

“Emergency services attended at the scene and shortly before 8.30pm a body was recovered from the water.

A huge emergency response has been called to Methley Bridge in Castleford

“It is understood to be that of a 16-year-old boy. His family are aware and being supported by officers.

“We would ask that people are considerate of his family at this difficult time.”

