Body of 16-year-old boy pulled from river in Castleford

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from a river in Castleford last night, police have confirmed.
By Kara McKune
Published 24th May 2023, 22:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 00:35 BST
The incident is ongoing.

Specialist water rescue firefighters were amongst police and emergency services who rushed to Methley Bridge in Castleford, which crosses the River Calder, yesterday (Wednesday, May 24) at 6:58pm.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to the River Calder off Leeds Road, Castleford, at 6.58pm this evening (Wednesday, 24 May) to a report of a concern for safety for a male in the water.

“Emergency services attended at the scene and shortly before 8.30pm a body was recovered from the water.

“It is understood to be that of a 16-year-old boy. His family are aware and being supported by officers.

“We would ask that people are considerate of his family at this difficult time.”

Police are making enquiries into this incident and would ask that anyone who witnessed any part of what has taken place contact Wakefield District CID via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1652 of 24/05.