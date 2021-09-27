Bogus builder arrested by police on town street

A male attended at a number of properties on Smawthorne Lane on Wednesday, September 22 around lunchtime.

To those who answered the door, he offered to conduct building work/paint window frames and clean gutters.

One resident then saw him checking door handles to those who did not answer.

Smawthorne Lane, Castleford.

Police officers were called and the male was taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing.

Police said: "Please remind relatives, neighbours and friends about this type of scam as bogus workmen prey on the vulnerable and try to obtain cash, through deception, for work that is not necessary.

"Please remember, you don’t have to let anyone into your home. Always check the ID of the person at the door and don't be afraid to make checks via a phone call with the company or organisation that the doorstep caller is claiming to be from.