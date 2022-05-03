Bogus detective claiming to be investigating fraud

The man, claiming to be called DC Adam Thompson, is calling residents and telling them he works for West Yorkshire Police, that he is investigating a financial scam before trying to persuade them to handover their bank details.

The police said: "No such individual with this name works for West Yorkshire Police, and officers would never ring residents and ask for sensitive information over the phone such as bank information.

"We always advise residents never to pass on such details over the phone and to report suspicious calls and scams to Action Fraud.

Cold calling (library pic).

"We are investigating this attempted fraud and would ask anyone who has information to ring the police on 101."

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.