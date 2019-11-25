Bogus workmen tried to convince elderly Castleford woman to hand over bank card

A pair of bogus workmen who tried to convince a Castleford pensioner to hand over her bank card are being hunted by police.

The 81-year-old lone female had the two men knock on her door and offer to clear her guttering of leaves for £45.

Once inside the property they have told her that the ridge tiles and roof tiles also need repairing at a cost of over £200 and they would need the money upfront.

The elderly lady told them that she did not keep that amount of money in the property so the males offered to get the money for her, from the ATM, if she gave them her bank card and PIN.

She declined their offer. The males eventually left the property, without doing any work, after taking £80 from the victim.

The first male was described as being 5’11, white with dark medium length hair, wearing black jeans and black half-leather jacket.

the second man was 5’9 and also white, clean shaven, with dark short hair and full-length dull-brown rain coat.

Police are asking people to pass the information onto their elderly neighbours, friends and family to prevent them from being a victim.