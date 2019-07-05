Boy left with facial injury after being attacked by man in Castleford play park

A boy was left injured after being assaulted by a man at a Castleford play park.

Police have launched an investigation after the 11-year-old, who was at the park on Love Lane on Saturday, June 22 at around 4.35pm, was approached by man who then punched him.

The suspect then fled the area, possibly in a silver Honda Accord car.

The victim suffered a facial injury as a result of the assault.

The mother of the boy told the Express: “My son was extremely shaken up and when he saw me he just broke down in tears.

“Thankfully, my son wasn’t badly hurt but this could have been so much worse. This man needs to be found.

“He has no right punching 11-year-old kids.

“My son had only just got to the skate park so it’s not as though he had done anything to provoke this.

“Kids do not deserve to be attacked by adult men, this man is nothing but a coward.”

It was reported that two teenage boys tried to help the 11-year-old and a child’s scooter was thrown at the attacker’s car to try and stop him driving off, damaging the vehicle.

The attacker was described as talking with an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact PC 1896 Brooke on 101 referencing crime number 13190315970.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.