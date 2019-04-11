Brave homeowner chased away organised criminals with knife during burglary at luxury home on Wigton Lane

A 'courageous' home owner threatened professional burglars with a knife after they smashed their way into his luxury home.

Two members of an organised criminal gang were locked up over the failed break-in at the house in Alwoodley, Leeds

Bilal Hussain

A court heard Deyonte Frazer and Bilal Hussain were part of the gang which targeted homes in affluent areas in order to steal high powered cars.

Frazer and another gang member smashed through a glass door to get into the Wigton Lane property on March 11 this year.

The homeowner came downstairs to find the two men in his kitchen surrounded by glass.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim picked up a knife and told them to leave.

The pair stayed in the property and demanded cars keys but then fled empty-handed.

They got into a car waiting outside which was driven by Hussain.

Police stopped the car in the Rawdon area and they were arrested.

The court heard Frazer was also involved in a burglary at a house on Gelder Court, Flanshaw, Wakefield, on November 22 last year.

A group of men wearing balaclavas gained entry to the property and stole keys to three Mercedes cars which were parked outside.

All three vehicles were then driven away along with a BMW which the gang members had arrived at the property in.

Police were contacted after a neighbour witnessed the break-in.

Frazer was caught behind the wheel of a Mercedes 450 SLC after a high-speed chase in Bradford.

The West Yorkshire Police helicopter was used in the pursuit.

Frazer was still wearing a balaclava and gloves when he was stopped by police.

Frazer, 18, of Barden Avenue, Bradford, was sent to a young offender institution for three years, ten months, after pleading guilty to two offences of burglary, three of theft, dangerous driving, having no insurance and no licence.

Hussain, 25, of Moorside, Daisy Hill, Bradford, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for two years, eight months.

Describing the Wigton Lane offence, judge Robin Mairs said: "You were quite happy to run the risk of confrontation. And confrontation there was.

"You had the audacity to demand car keys. He (the victim) brandished the knife with some considerable courage."