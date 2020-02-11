Brave homeowner cornered burglar in car chase after raid at his home in Yorkshire

A brave homeowner ended up in hospital after he was injured during a car chase as he followed a burglar who raided his home.

Kieran Hepworth was brought to justice when the victim followed him after he burgled his home and stole his Audi car.

Kieran Hepworth was jailed for three years

Leeds Crown Court heard Hepworth sneaked into the property on West Street, Hemsworth, and stole the keys while the victim was in the next room with his partner.

Hepworth drove off in the Audi but the victim got into his partner's VW Polo and followed him.

Richard Holland, prosecuting, said Hepworth drove into a dead-end street during the incident at 11.30pm on December 23 last year.

The victim boxed the Audi in but Hepworth tried to drive the vehicle between concrete bollards.

The defendant abandoned the car and ran off but was chased on foot by the victim.

Both cars were badly damaged.

The victim suffered injuries to his knee as he chased after Hepworth.

Police were called after Hepworth was seen going into his home on Holgate Gardens, Hemsworth.

He was arrested but claimed he had been mistakenly identified as the culprit despite the victim and his partner picking Hepworth out at an identity procedure.

Hepworth's fingerprints were found on the bonnet of the Audi.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.

The victim provided a statement to the court describing how the offence had affected him and his partner.

Mr Holland said: "He can't believe that someone would sneak in to his house knowing that someone would be there.

"The defendant had the chance to abandon the car and run but he was hell bent on taking it."

Hepworth has 60 previous convictions, including five burglary.

Kara Frith, mitigating, said Hepworth had been out of prison for 14 months at the time of the offence, was settled with his partner and was about to start a new job.

She said: "He was out with friends and left to go get tobacco. He saw the door open and temptation got the better of him."

Hepworth was jailed for three years.

He was disqualified from driving for four and a half years.