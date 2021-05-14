BREAKING: Police move in to remove travellers from playing fields

Around 20 caravans have been parked up on the fields at Ferry Lane on Stanley for a number of days.

Six police vans attended the site this morning and ordered the that the illegal camp move on.

Earth-mound bunding was put in place in recent years on the edge of the fields to prevent vehicles accessing the site because of similar issues.

They gained access by removing the bunding.

However, a section was dug up by the travellers.

The football pitches on the fields have also been churned up by the vehicles.

Wakefield Council had started legal proceedings to have them evicted, but the process could have taken several more days.

Instead, police issued a Section 61 notice, meaning they could be moved far quicker.