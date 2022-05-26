Bricking it....Burglary suspect walked face first into a wall to avoid police

Two officers were on patrol in Wakefield city centre on Wednesday when they noticed the man trying to avoid eye contact with them, before quickly turning to walk in the opposite direction - and ploughing into the wall.

The police said: "On seeing this furtive behaviour of the male and the officers decided to stop and speak to him.

"On checking his details he was found to have made off from officers in the early of hours of the morning after committing a burglary and he was promptly arrested and is currently in the police custody assisting officers with their enquiries."