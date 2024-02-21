News you can trust since 1852
British Transport Police appeal after man followed woman into train toilet between Normanton and Leeds

British Transport Police are today issuing an image following an incident on board a train from Normanton to Leeds.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 14:46 GMT
The incident happened at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, February 6 when a woman was followed to the toilet by a man.

He then attempted to force his way into the toilet cubicle with her.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2400016570 of 6 February.

