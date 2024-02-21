British Transport Police appeal after man followed woman into train toilet between Normanton and Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, February 6 when a woman was followed to the toilet by a man.

He then attempted to force his way into the toilet cubicle with her.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.