British Transport Police launch image appeal following sexual assault on train to Wakefield

Officers investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl on board a train from London Kings Cross to Wakefield Westgate have released an image in connection.

At around 6.30pm on Sunday, April 14, the victim was travelling towards Leeds when a man sat next to her and attempted to engage her in conversation.He proceeded to sexually assault the victim before leaving the train at Wakefield Westgate railway station.Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he may have information that could help their investigation.Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 621 of 14 April.Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.