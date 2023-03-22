The Hollywood Walk of Fame-style plaques, two of which were dedicated to Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore, were installed by Chantry Bridge and the Hepworth gallery.

One of them was successfully removed by thieves and another was severely damaged in an attempt to steal it.

It has been speculated that they were taken to be weighed in for their value as metal or melted down.

Cllr Michael Graham believes a stolen plaques commemorating Henry Moore outside The Hepworth Wakefield may have been melted down. Picture Scott Merrylees

Coun Michael Graham, a ward councillor for Wakefield West and cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “I think it's pretty appalling. We have people who put Wakefield on the map and did a lot for the city and the district.

“We honoured them with plaques and for people to come and rob them for quick buck is appalling.

"I guess they did it to melt them down. It shows how desperate people are in the current climate if they resort to stealing plaques.

"But I think what the plaques stand for and who they’re honouring is worth 10 times the money you could get on the market.”

He hoped it would be possible to replace them and move them to a more secure location.

The theft follows a spate of burglaries at the other end of the city centre.

Owners of restaurants, bars, coffee shops and salons around Wood Street and Northgate called for action to protect premises and get tougher on criminals.

Coun Graham said social enterprise outfit Creative Dreamtime, working alongside Wakefield Council, was looking to honour more people with plaques.

The scheme around the Hepworth was started in 2019.

Wakefield indie band The Cribs were among the line-up.

They joined playwright John Godber, Victorian explorer Charles Waterton, clock-maker John Harrison, rugby league legend David Topliss, as well as Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth.

The names for the first Wakefield Stars plaques were selected from many public nominations by the Wakefield Stars Board, set up by the council and representing a cross-section of community and business organisations.