Bum deal: Supplier hid eye-watering amounts of drugs in his anus

It was only when officers spotted that Ikram Khan had Vaseline on his fingers did they suspect that he had secreted the illegal substances.

Prosecuting, Christine Egerton told Leeds Crown Court that Khan had been a passenger in a Nissan that was travelling through Wakefield in May last year when police pulled it over.

They found £255 in cash in the centre console and four mobile phones, which aroused suspicion.

Khan was given four years' jail.

It was only when they got to the police station did they notice the substance on his fingers, so carried out a full search.

They found 28 packs of heroin, and 55 packs of crack cocaine “plugged” in his orifice.

He gave a no-comment interview to police, but later admitted two counts of dealing drugs and possessing criminal cash.

The 23-year-old from Bradford had a previous conviction in 2016 for dealing heroin and crack cocaine.

Mitigating, Rebecca Young said he became involved in drugs at the age of 17 and was in sixth-form college when he crashed a hired Mercedes supercar, could not pay for the damage and was offered a way of clearing his debt by dealing.

Having been caught the first time, he was then persuaded into deal again, fearing for his safety and that of his family.

Ms Young said: “The travesty of this case is that when you speak to Mr Khan it’s clear that his maturity led to this offending.

"He comes across as an extremely intelligent man. He is genuinely remorseful for his involvement. He genuinely wishes to turn his life around."

The judge, Recorder Simon Eckersley handed him a four-year jail term and said: “You were caught red-handed as you were going about your business in the most evil of trades.

"There were quite large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine.

"You were plainly a busy street-level dealer and went to great efforts to hide what you were doing.

"You knew what you were doing was seriously wrong, you have done it before.