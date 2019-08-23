Burglar jailed for stealing £600 from Wakefield city centre deli

A burglar who broke his way into a city centre shop has been jailed for a year.

Lee Taylor admitted breaking into the Yorkshire Deli on Wakefield’s Northgate on July 2 and stealing £600.

The 38-year-old, who lives on Ivy Lane in Wakefield, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court and also admitted criminal damage to a door and stealing a £12 bottle of tequila from Sainsbury’s on Ings Road.

He also admitted failing to comply with a community requirement after he was convicted in April of burglary with an intent to steal, handling stolen good, using threatening behaviour and assault.

He was re-sentenced on all charges.

A report into Taylor read: “The offence was aggravated by the defendant’s record of previous offending, because the offence was committed during a suspended sentence.”

Earlier this year another burglar was also jailed for 30 months for breaking into the Yorkshire Deli.