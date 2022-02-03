Burglar jailed over break-in at town bar
A burglar who broke into a bar in Castleford town centre and took cash and booze has been jailed.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 8:59 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:00 am
Neil Strong targeted Number Twenty Bar & Grill on Wesley Street on January 15.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this week where he admitted a charge of burglary.
Strong, age 43, of Lumbley Street, Castleford had entered the premises and stole cash, bottles of spirits and even the CCTV system, which came to a total value of £1,000.
He was jailed for 18 weeks because of his previous record for stealing and ordered to pay £128 costs.