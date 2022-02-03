Burglar jailed over break-in at town bar

Neil Strong targeted Number Twenty Bar & Grill on Wesley Street on January 15.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this week where he admitted a charge of burglary.

Strong, age 43, of Lumbley Street, Castleford had entered the premises and stole cash, bottles of spirits and even the CCTV system, which came to a total value of £1,000.

The bar on Wesley Street.