Burglar jailed over break-in at town bar

A burglar who broke into a bar in Castleford town centre and took cash and booze has been jailed.

By Nick Frame
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 8:59 am
Neil Strong targeted Number Twenty Bar & Grill on Wesley Street on January 15.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this week where he admitted a charge of burglary.

Strong, age 43, of Lumbley Street, Castleford had entered the premises and stole cash, bottles of spirits and even the CCTV system, which came to a total value of £1,000.

The bar on Wesley Street.

He was jailed for 18 weeks because of his previous record for stealing and ordered to pay £128 costs.