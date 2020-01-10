Burglar raided Normanton home while couple slept

A couple had cars and valuables worth £50,000 stolen after a gang broke into their home as they slept in bed.

Wayne Pogson was jailed for three years and nine months after he was caught on CCTV footage as he filled up an Audi A5 with petrol at a garage moments after the break-in.

Wayne Pogson was jailed for three years and nine months after he was caught on CCTV footage as he filled up an Audi A5 with petrol at a garage moments after the break-in.

Pogson and a group of other men targeted the property on Gleneagles Drive, Normanton, at 4.30am on November 22 last year.

A TAG Heuer watch worth £2,500 was stolen along with a laptop, cash and keys to an Audi A5 and a Fiat Tipo parked outside.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, said the group pushed the two cars off the driveway of the property before they were driven away.

None of the stolen cars or property have been recovered.

Pogson, of Castlerigg Green, Woodside, Bradford, admitted burglary and theft. He has served prison sentences in the past for burglary and also has convictions for drug dealing.

Robin Freize, mitigating, said Pogson agreed to take part in the offence to fund his long-standing drug addiction.