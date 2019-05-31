Burglars broke into Pontefract charity shop and stole computer

Burglars broke into a Pontefract charity shop in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called at 4.09am to a report of the break-in at the YMCA premises on Horsefair.

A computer tablet was taken in the incident.

The shop was cordoned off and specialist officers were at the scene.

The shop posted on Facebook: “Due to a break in at the shop overnight sadly we will not be able to open until later in the morning today.

“This is due to waiting on a forensics team to arrive to complete their work.

“We ask that until they have attended and we open the shop you do not leave any donations outside the front doors as not to contaminate the scene.”

Anyone who saw the break-in or who has any information is asked to contact the South East NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13190263397.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.