Burglars cause 'heartbreak' after break-in at Wakefield charity

Hundreds of pounds worth of property was stolen in a break-in at a Wakefield charity.

Kidz Aware charity, at BizSpace Business Centre on Denby Dale Road, have released an appeal after all of their work equipment was stolen during the night.

Kidz Aware charity, on Denby Dale Road, was broken into last night.

It is believed the break-in occurred between 5pm yesterday and 8am today (Monday, February 10).

Gillian Archbold, founder of charity, said: "For 25 years we have been helping people and now for this to happen I do not know what to do.

"I can't do my work, we have had to cancel all clients for this week. We are struggling and for someone to come and do this to us is heartbreaking."

Laptops, iPads, Easter hampers and collection boxes were among the items stolen.

Gillian said: "I have never in my life experienced hurt like this."

Anyone who can assist is urged to call 101 referencing police crime number 13200073516.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.co.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.