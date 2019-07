Police were called to reports of a burglary at the Little Bull on Teall Street in Ossett.

Suspects forced entry at the rear of the building on Wednesday, July 17

Enquiries are ongoing.

Information can be passed to the police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting crime reference number 13190362481.

Alternatively, you can call the police via 101 or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.