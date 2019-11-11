Burglars steal car with terminally ill six-year-old's wheelchair inside

Burglars have stolen a car containing the wheelchair of a terminally ill six-year-old boy.

Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team have issued an appeal to anyone who may have seen anything, or who knows where the car is, to get in touch.

The car was stolen from a house in Kippax last night (Sunday).

It was a silver Vauxhall Zafira, registration number YB67 DLV.



The vehicle contained a wheelchair and blue badge.

Any information is urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference number 13190578846.

