Burglars steal ovens and boilers from unoccupied new homes

Burglars stole thousands of pounds worth of white goods and brand new boilers from new-build homes over the festive period.

Thieves targeted the four homes on the new Aurora estate between December 20 and January 7.

The homes are still in the process of being built and are not occupied.

It was not until workmen returned to the site on Flass Lane that the discovery was made.

They broke into the new builds from Keepmoat Homes by smashing the rear patio doors.

Once inside they removed integrated ovens, hobs and the boiler from each of the four homes. Over £7,000 of goods have been stolen.

There are currently no descriptions of suspects or vehicles that would have been used to remove the stolen property.

Police say they could have possibly worn workmen’s clothes/ or hi-vis jackets to blend into the surroundings and not to arouse suspicion.

Inspector Sohail Mohammed said: “We are investigating and linking these four burglaries at the new builds at the Aurora site on Flass Lane in Castleford.

“We are carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area and local officers have carried out a number of enquiries.

“The suspects appear to have taken advantage of the holiday period whilst workmen were away from the site. We are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour around the area, especially people dressed in building site work clothes on an evening or night time.”

People are urged to report suspicious behaviour on the site, especially when regular staff are not working, and make notes of the reg plates and make and models of any vehicles before calling either 999 or the non-emergency number 101.