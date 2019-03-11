Bus driver injured after stones thrown at Castleford bus station

A bus driver was injured when stones were thrown at his bus in Castleford on Saturday evening.

Police were called to Castleford Bus Station, on Albion Street, at around 5.45pm on Saturday, March 9, to reports of anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that stones had been thrown at a stationary bus and driver, causing slight injuries to the bus driver.

Officers also attended the bus station at around 7.05pm that evening, to reports of anti-social behaviour, but found no ongoing issues.