Businessman Mansoor Mahmood Hussain being investigated by National Crime Agency over 'suspected links to organised crime'

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has frozen an account worth more than £1m as they investigate a businessman suspected of having links to organised crime.

Mansoor Hussain, who has property across West Yorkshire, will be asked to explain how he was able fund a £10m portfolio following an Unexplained Wealth Order, issued by a London court.

The NCA obtained an Unexplained Wealth Order from Westminster Magistrates Court earlier this month.

The orders are used to investigate how wealthy individuals have come into money, where the source of their funding is unclear.

The NCA says it believes eight UK properties were purchased with the help of funding from a "number of criminal associates involved in drug trafficking, armed robberies and supplying firearms".

The agency has also frozen an account worth £1.13m, connected with 500 M Limited, a business linked to Mr Hussain.

Westminster Magistrates Court has also banned the properties under investigation from being sold, transferred or dissipated during the investigation.

The NCA said it suspects Mr Hussain of having links to organised crime.

Andy Lewis, head of asset denial at the NCA, said: "This latest order will enable the NCA to properly scrutinise a sizeable sum of money.

"We are using all available tools to carry out investigations into possible illicit finance, and these efforts are a vital part of protecting the people and economy of the UK from serious and organised crime."

