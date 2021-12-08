Can you help police find missing Castleford man?
Police are appealing for information to trace a missing Castleford man.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:47 am
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:48 am
Simon Watson, 43, was last seen in Castleford town centre on Friday December 3
He has been reported missing and there are concerns for his welfare.
He is believed to be wearing a blue coat with black sleeves and grey tracksuit bottoms.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are continuing enquiries to locate Simon and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or via the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 0420 of 7 December. "