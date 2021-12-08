Simon Watson

Simon Watson, 43, was last seen in Castleford town centre on Friday December 3

He has been reported missing and there are concerns for his welfare.

He is believed to be wearing a blue coat with black sleeves and grey tracksuit bottoms.