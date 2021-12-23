Cannabis farm uncovered in city-centre warehouse
Hundreds of cannabis plants were uncovered at a city-centre warehouse in Wakefield this morning.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:39 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:40 pm
The police were called at 8.14am this morning by the fire service after coming across the illegal farm on Ings Road, opposite Sainsbury's.
Approximately 400 plants were found at the scene.
A cordon remains in place while officers from Wakefield's police team continue enquiries.