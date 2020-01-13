Cannabis farm waste found dumped in stream

The remanence of a cannabis farm were left dumped on a country pathway and in a stream.

Fly-tipping was reported on the unnamed area in Overton but on closer inspection, they found bags full of equipment for growing the drug, bags of used compost and the leftovers of the plants themselves.

Around 50 bags were recovered from the scene, some of which were dumped in the stream itself.

The police say Wakefield Council were informed.

They are also warning people who come across dumped drug farms, warning them to keep their children dogs away.