Cannabis-sweet operations in Wakefield raided by police

Officers from Wakefield and the district CID executed two warrants at industrial premises in the Horbury area on July 1 in relation to an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of cannabis edibles.

As a result of the warrants, a significant amount of drugs and cash have been recovered.

Among the items seized were a large amount of sweets which had been infused with cannabis, sweets waiting to be infused as well as professional packaging machines, extensive packaging, a large quantity of cash and cannabis.

The operations, which included cannabis sweets being placed into genuine-looking sweet packaging was found.

A further warrant was executed in the Wrenthorpe area of on Monday, resulting in further seizures of cannabis edibles and the arrest of a further suspect.

The warrants were executed as part of the investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Four people have been arrested and bailed.

DS Heather Shearer of Wakefield CID said: “Over the past few days we have executed a number of warrants which have resulted in significant seizures of cannabis-laced sweets in the area.

“As with all illegal drugs, what we have seized could be potentially dangerous, particularly if taken by children, especially as they could easily be mistaken for normal sweets.

“I would urge parents and teenagers to be vigilant and if they are concerned or have any further information to contact the police.

“We would also like to reassure residents that we take all offences involving drugs and production very seriously and through the proactive work carried out over the past few days, we have taken a significant amount of drugs off the streets of Wakefield.”