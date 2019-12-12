Car owners warned after early morning thieves target vehicles in Stanley

Wakefield Police are warning people to be on their guard after seeing an increase in car break ins across the area.

Officers said that over the past few days they have seen an increase in the number of cars broken into across the area in the early hours of the morning - mainly between 2am and 4am.

Wakefield Police are warning people to be on their guard after seeing an increase in car break ins across the area.

A man seen trying car door handles is described as slim and around 5ft 8ins tall.

He was wearing pale coloured jeans, a light coloured puffa jacket, white trainers and a baseball cap.

He was carrying a small backpack.

Officers are urging people to remove all valuable items from their vehicles and make sure doors and locked.