The Audi A6 S LINE was stolen from a driveway on Brefitt Close, Castleford at 6.15am yesterday morning whilst the owner was deicing the windows.

The vehicle was left on the drive, with the engine running. On returning to the drive the victim found that his vehicle had gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car has since been recovered and was found a few miles away.

Police are warning people to be on their guard after thieves stole a car whilst the owner was deicing the windows.

West Yorkshrie Police is now advising people to give a bit more time in the morning to prepare your vehicle safely before you set off, to help you to stay safe on the roads.

Dig out the scraper and de-icer so that you can de-frost your windows, or use a windscreen cover overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you need to defrost your vehicle ensure you stay with it and don't leave it unattended with the keys inside.

They also want to make people aware that some insurance policies become invalid, or the cover reduced, if a car is stolen as a result of keys being left in the ignition.